Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Jacinda Ardern appear in a familiar story

By
4 mins to read
Sanna Marin (at back) and others in an autonomous vehicle. Photo / Michael Craig

Sanna Marin (at back) and others in an autonomous vehicle. Photo / Michael Craig

They didn’t want Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin to travel in the autonomous vehicle. She didn’t care. “I’m going to join the ride,” she said. “Try to stop me.”

For the next few minutes,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle