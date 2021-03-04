Fine dining at home: The best lockdown eats to get you through the weekend

A piping hot plate of Andiamo mac and cheese is the perfect fix for those lockdown blues. Photo / Supplied

If you've been living life like it's level 4, the final weekend of lockdown is the perfect time to treat yourself for staying home and saving lives with a delicious restaurant-style meal.

You may not be able to dine out in Auckland, but simply cast your mind back to the early days of lockdown 1.0 last year, when almost every restaurant in town rethought their takeaway menus.

Level 3 may have dashed our dining-out plans, but there's no reason you can't enjoy a restaurant-quality meal at home while supporting local businesses amid lockdown.

We've rounded up a few of our favourites to get you through the weekend that aren't just another Uber Eats order.

Starters

It's that time of year again, but you don't have to miss out on Bluff oyster season even in lockdown. You'll still be able to get your fix with several restaurants putting them on their takeaway menus.

From tonight until the weekend you can also order them fresh from Auckland favourite Hello Beasty served with fresh wasabi and pickled ginger. Either collect them contactless or, if you're lucky enough to live close, choose the luxury of having them delivered.

And Andiamo To Go is back with Italian delights just an order away for pickup or delivery to some suburbs. If you've been craving their cult favourite macaroni cheese or their authentic antipasto platters, now's the time to treat yourself at home.

Faster pasta

If you've been craving fresh pasta but haven't been able to master it at home, then K Road's Pici Pasta has the solution for you. Their lockdown menu includes pasta meal kits, fresh pasta packs, desserts and wines to enjoy at home.

From rigatoni to fettucine paired with a range of tasty sauces, there's something to satisfy every carb craving you've got. All you have to do is pre-order for next-day contactless pickup or delivery.

The main event

Restaurants across the city are back on board with the take-home meal kits - you don't have to book a table for this fine dining experience, and they all offer either contactless pickup or delivery.

Sid Sahrawat's stalwarts of cuisine Sidart and the French Cafe are back with their take-home meal options, whether you're after a full tasting menu or a delicious reheat-and-serve main meal - we can't go past the sourdough and butter either.

There's never been a better time to try out Jervois Steak House's take-home menu. From entrées like whitebait fritter and fried calamari to a Wakanui Scotch, Wagyu, or eye fillet, the options are endless. Don't forget your veg with the famed Steak House creamed spinach or a fresh salad on the side.

Michael Dearth's The Grove and Baduzzi are back with their handy meal kits for two. From The Grove, choose between either a carnivore or a pescatarian package complete with desserts, or pick up some of Baduzzi's signature meatballs. Just some assembly required.

Friday drinks at home

If you're in the mood for a cocktail but don't feel like lining up at the liquor store for your ingredients, Caretakers bar can bring your favourite Friday drink to you.

If you've ever wanted to sip a signature cocktail on your couch, now's the time to nab one of the iconic Auckland bar's Care packages. Get a classic martini or a Ritz Negroni delivered to your door - all you need is a fancy glass.

A home-baked treat

Forget banana bread - how about sinking your teeth into an Ima hot cross bun?

It may not be Easter yet but it's never too early for one of these, whether it's a working from home breakfast or an after-dinner treat.