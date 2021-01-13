Fergie, Duchess of York writes romance novel of 'real historical events and fact'

Fergie has written a romance novel pulling from her own experiences. Photo / Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson has written a romance novel.

The Duchess of York - who was previously married to Prince Andrew - "drew on many parallels" from her own experiences when she agreed to pen Her Heart for a Compass for popular publishers Mills & Boon.

The book was inspired by Sarah's great-great-aunt, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott, though the 61-year-old former royal admitted her "imagination took over" and she "invented a history for her" after she was unable to find out much about the ancestor whom she shares a middle name with.

Sarah said: "With real historical events and facts to hand, my imagination took over.

"I invented a history for her that incorporated real people and events, including some of my other ancestors.

"I created a friendship between my heroine and Princess Louise, Queen Victoria's sixth child, and I drew on many parallels from my life for Lady Margaret's journey.

I’m delighted to announce my first historical romance novel, #HerHeartForACompass, published in August by @MillsandBoon (UK) and @WmMorrowBooks (US)!



Set in the Victorian era, the book is about daring to follow your heart against the odds. Pre-order UK: https://t.co/Lv1pyfM3kP pic.twitter.com/cqz3lLT2sa — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) January 13, 2021

"I have long held a passion for historical research and telling the stories of strong women in history through film and television. I am proud to bring my personal brand of historical fiction to the publishing world."

The duchess' ex-husband, and their children, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, have not yet read the manuscript.

Sarah's spokesperson said: "She wants it to be a surprise."

Sarah has previously written many books for children but Her Heart for a Compass is her first adult novel and was written with the help of "collaborator and mentor" Marguerite Kaye, who has written more than 50 historical romances for Mills & Boon.

The duchess enjoyed the experience so much, she is already working on her second.

Lisa Milton, an executive publisher for Mills & Boon, said: "This brilliant sweeping story is perfect for our existing readers as well as reaching fans of bestselling novelists such as Philippa Gregory and Anne O'Brien.

"Mills & Boon are honoured to publish the Duchess of York's debut novel as we move into our next century of publishing brilliant books by women for women."