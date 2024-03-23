Feijoa lovers unite! This fruity festival is dedicated entirely to you. Photo / Supplied

Feijoas are not around for long, so let’s make sure we’re not letting any of this unique fruit go to waste. From recipes to storage tips, here’s how to take advantage of this Kiwi favourite.

Revered for their distinctive fragrance and sweet-tart flavour, feijoas have garnered a dedicated following among many Kiwis, who eagerly await the short but sweet season, typically March to May.

While we think of them as distinctly Kiwi, feijoas, also known as pineapple guavas or guavasteens, originated from the highlands of South America — specifically, regions in Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina. These emerald-green gems, which are a rich source of vitamin C, belong to the Myrtaceae family (which, incidentally, also include pōhutukawa) and are scientifically classified under the genus Acca, previously known as Feijoa. Feijoas have a unique reproductive mechanism — to produce optimal yields, they depend on cross-pollination by specific pollinators, which are bees, bumblebees and certain birds in New Zealand.

When it comes to enjoying this fleeting fruit, there are various approaches. Simply slicing the fruit in half and scooping out the juicy flesh with a spoon is a sensory delight. The texture is reminiscent of a ripe pear, while the flavour combines hints of pineapple, strawberry and citrus. They can also be incorporated into smoothies, salads, jams and desserts, imparting a refreshing and aromatic twist to any dish.

Proper storage is paramount to preserving the freshness of feijoas. When ripe, they should yield slightly to gentle pressure and emit a fragrant aroma. If not consumed immediately, feijoas can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week, prolonging their shelf life.

Preserving the goodness

For those fortunate enough to have an abundant harvest of feijoas, exploring preservation methods can unlock a world of culinary possibilities.

Crafting home-made feijoa jam or jelly (see recipes below) lets you capture the essence of the fruit in a jar, perfect for spreading on toast or pairing with cheese.

Additionally, freezing sliced feijoas enables year-round enjoyment. There are a few options when doing this:

You can freeze feijoas whole and unpeeled. The best way is to have them in a single layer so they’re not touching and when they’re frozen, you can bag them up, making sure to remove any air from the bag.

You could also peel them before freezing, then cut the flesh into pieces, but the flesh may go brown, which isn’t a concern if you’re going to cook them anyway into a chutney or similar.

Or, stew them before freezing. Simply peel and cut them up and stew with white sugar, with a ratio of about 20 per cent suga to 80 per cent fejioas. Pack into freezer bags, remove any air and allow to cool. Then lay flat in the freezer, ready to be used for crumbles, pies, smoothies or on your morning oatmeal.

Recipes to try

For pudding

Impress the guests with this upside-down feijoa tart. Photo / Babiche Martens

Upside-down feijoa tart recipe

Feijoa, honey and pistachio strudel recipe

Feijoa, peach and cardamom crumble recipe

For morning or afternoon tea

This feijoa and blueberry buttermilk cake makes the most of two in-season ingredients. Photo / Babiche Martens

Feijoa and blueberry buttermilk cake recipe

Honey feijoa cake recipe

Feijoa and fresh ginger muffins recipe

Make the season last beyond May with this feijoa jelly, great with cheese. Photo / Babiche Martens

Feijoa jelly recipe

Feijoa jam with vanilla and fresh ginger recipe

Slow-roasted feijoas with star anise recipe