A Dutch oven might just be one of the most versatile pieces of cookware you can get, and now Ironclad Co. has teamed up with Swanndri to create one especially for Father’s Day.

Dad can use this at home in the oven or on gas or induction cooktops, or even take it camping to create warming winter dishes, desserts and even home-made bread. The best part? It’s guaranteed to last for years.

Samuel Whitelock: View from the Second Row

Samuel Whitelock: View from the Second Row, ($49.99 RRP, HarperCollins Publishers, Aotearoa New Zealand).

Retired All Black lock Sam Whitelock has just released his autobiography View from the Second Row, all about his love of the game, farming and his family.

It’s already a best-seller in New Zealand, so why not add it to dad’s bookshelf?

Restaurant Association gift voucher

Restaurant Association gift vouchers. Photo / dinefind.co.nz

If dad loves dining out, a gift voucher from the Restaurant Association of New Zealand will give him the option to eat at his favourite restaurant or try something new.

Endota massage voucher

Pamper dad with a massage voucher this Father's Day.

Dad deserves a pamper now and then, and chances are he’d never book a massage for himself - so why not gift him one for Father’s Day?

He can book in for a customised massage with a gift voucher at Endota spa, and with locations across Auckland as well as in Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown, it’s a great gift for a long-distance dad.

Dear Deer coffee voucher

Dear Deer were recommended by many when I was researching, and for good reason - they have a huge range of beans and will roast them for you on the spot.

If dad’s a coffee connoisseur, then an online voucher for Dear Deer coffee roasting bar will hit the spot.

However he takes his coffee, he can choose blends from all over the world, from Kenya to Brazil - and in all forms, from whole beans to a filter or AeroPress grind.

Dinner at Jervois Steakhouse

Jervois Steak House is offering a Father's Day special this weekend.

If you want to treat dad to a steak dinner you won’t have to cook yourself, Jervois Steakhouse in Auckland is serving up a Father’s Day special on Sunday, September 1 from 5pm.

Book dad in online to enjoy an Australian Cararra wagyu sirloin steak with cafe de Paris butter, fries and jus - you might even be tempted to join him for a family dinner, except this time he won’t have to pick up the bill.

Visit Sea Life Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium

Dads can visit Kelly Tarlton's for free on Father's Day. Photo / Jason Oxenham

This year on Father’s Day, dad can visit Kelly Tarlton’s for free, so why not plan a family day out visiting the Auckland aquarium together? Just make sure you book his ticket online at least a day before you go.

If he’s really keen, you can also book him in to snorkel with sharks or hang out with penguins with an experience gift voucher he can redeem within the year.

Relics: A New World Rises Lego exhibition at Auckland Museum

Relics: A New World Rises is on now at Auckland Museum. Photo / Auckland Museum

What would it look like if Lego minifigures took over the world? Take dad along to Auckland Museum’s newest exhibition Relics: A New World Rises to find out.

Afterwards, you can spend hours making your own futuristic Lego creations in the “Build Your Own” area. It’s on now at Auckland Museum until Sunday, October 13.

Streaming subscription of his choice

Streaming service apps on TV. Photo / Getty Images

With countless streaming services available today, it’s impossible to subscribe to them all, especially if you’re on a budget. Chances are dad is the one footing the bill for a few of these, so why not take one off his plate?

Sign him up for a year’s subscription to Netflix for all the latest documentaries, Disney+ for all things Marvel and Star Wars, Sky Sport or Spotify Premium.

NZ Herald Premium subscription

Give dad the gift of a daily newspaper or online subscription to Herald Premium. Photo / Jason Oxenham

If dad’s a news buff, you can keep him in the know with a gift subscription to NZ Herald Premium.

Choose from three, six or 12 months of Herald Premium access, or you can get the paper delivered to his door daily or on weekends.