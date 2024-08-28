What to get dad for Father's Day this year. Photo / Getty Images
Father’s Day is just days away - and if you’ve left your gift shopping a bit late, it’s tempting to resort to the obligatory socks, undies or Scorched Almonds.
But instead of that last-minute dash to the mall, why not consider gifting your dad, granddad or any other father figures in your life something they’ll use every day, an experience they’ll never forget or a voucher for something they’d never get for themselves?
Whether you’re spending this Sunday together or celebrating him from afar, here are 10 gift ideas for every budget and every type of dad, from the foodie to the sports-mad, bookworm or Lego-obsessed.
A Dutch oven might just be one of the most versatile pieces of cookware you can get, and now Ironclad Co. has teamed up with Swanndri to create one especially for Father’s Day.
Dad can use this at home in the oven or on gas or induction cooktops, or even take it camping to create warming winter dishes, desserts and even home-made bread. The best part? It’s guaranteed to last for years.
Samuel Whitelock: View from the Second Row
Retired All Black lock Sam Whitelock has just released his autobiography View from the Second Row, all about his love of the game, farming and his family.
It’s already a best-seller in New Zealand, so why not add it to dad’s bookshelf?
Restaurant Association gift voucher
If dad loves dining out, a gift voucher from the Restaurant Association of New Zealand will give him the option to eat at his favourite restaurant or try something new.
Dad deserves a pamper now and then, and chances are he’d never book a massage for himself - so why not gift him one for Father’s Day?
He can book in for a customised massage with a gift voucher at Endota spa, and with locations across Auckland as well as in Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown, it’s a great gift for a long-distance dad.
However he takes his coffee, he can choose blends from all over the world, from Kenya to Brazil - and in all forms, from whole beans to a filter or AeroPress grind.
Dinner at Jervois Steakhouse
If you want to treat dad to a steak dinner you won’t have to cook yourself, Jervois Steakhouse in Auckland is serving up a Father’s Day special on Sunday, September 1 from 5pm.
Book dad in online to enjoy an Australian Cararra wagyu sirloin steak with cafe de Paris butter, fries and jus - you might even be tempted to join him for a family dinner, except this time he won’t have to pick up the bill.
Visit Sea Life Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium
This year on Father’s Day, dad can visit Kelly Tarlton’s for free, so why not plan a family day out visiting the Auckland aquarium together? Just make sure you book his ticket online at least a day before you go.
If he’s really keen, you can also book him in to snorkel with sharks or hang out with penguins with an experience gift voucher he can redeem within the year.
Relics: A New World Rises Lego exhibition at Auckland Museum
What would it look like if Lego minifigures took over the world? Take dad along to Auckland Museum’s newest exhibition Relics: A New World Rises to find out.
Afterwards, you can spend hours making your own futuristic Lego creations in the “Build Your Own” area. It’s on now at Auckland Museum until Sunday, October 13.
With countless streaming services available today, it’s impossible to subscribe to them all, especially if you’re on a budget. Chances are dad is the one footing the bill for a few of these, so why not take one off his plate?
Sign him up for a year’s subscription to Netflix for all the latest documentaries, Disney+ for all things Marvel and Star Wars, Sky Sport or Spotify Premium.