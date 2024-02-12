Instagram influencer Sophie Guidolin's fans have raised concerns after she shared a post that appeared to show a worrying lump on her breast. Photo / Instagram @sophie_guidolin

Social media users with a watchful eye jumped to the comment section of influencer Sophie Guidolin’s Instagram after they spotted what appeared to be a worrying lump on her breast.

The 34-year-old Australian fitness influencer and mum of four - who has published recipe books, runs a fitness programme and practices mindset coaching - was uploading photos in a bikini to Instagram over the weekend when her fans pointed out a lump on her breast by the middle of her chest.

Guidolin’s followers expressed concern and directed her to it in the comment section.

“Hi Sophie, not sure if it’s the angle of the photo but it looks like there is a lump on your chest at the left,” one observant fan wrote.

“I was coming here to say the same thing,” a second fan said.

“Love the sisterhood looking out for each other. Wishing you good health Sophie.”

Guidolin addressed concerns by informing her followers that she had been dealing with some “health issues”. However, she failed to specify what that entailed.

“I will (hopefully) share when it’s a scar not a wound.”

It’s not the first time that Guidolin’s fans have raised concerns with her over her breasts.

In November last year, one fan directly messaged the influencer and asked: “Is your breast OK gorgeous? Looks painful.”

In response, Guidolin screenshotted the message and posted it as an Instagram story, explaining that she will be refraining from sharing her medical issues on social media: “I hope you understand.”

“As always guys, a reminder once again you never know what another person is going through, be kind always.”

She noted that she had found the power to “share the scar, not the wound”.

Guidolin, who has four children from previous relationships, has dealt with a number of challenges over recent years.

After her baby with new husband Andrew Firgaira was tragically stillborn last year, their marriage quickly began to fall apart.

Sophie Guidolin is a high-profile Australian fitness influencer with over 557,000 followers on Instagram. Photo / Instagram @sophie_guidolin

Guidolin revealed that she had left Firaira following the heartbreaking event, and the two have now parted ways.

She also opened up to her followers about how she speaks with a stutter whenever she gets stressed or nervous, causing her “a lot of social anxiety”.

She noted that the anxiety could become so disruptive that she wouldn’t be able to “leave the house.”

Guidolin also discussed having an eye twitch, which left her vulnerable to being targeted by trolls on the internet.

“Thank you for normalising this! I developed a stutter after each time I had an epidural and it lasted about a year per child per birth (4 babies in total),” one follower wrote.

“Never could put my finger on it until my third epidural.”