Meghan Markle is reportedly trying to end her four-year rift with her father, Thomas Markle. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, hasn't got in contact with her poorly estranged father, Thomas Markle, says her half-sister Samantha Markle.

Despite reports suggesting the former actress is battling to end her four-year rift with her parent after he suffered a massive stroke following a fall last week, the duchess' sister has claimed she and her brother, Thomas Markle Jr, are yet to hear from the royal, nor has she communicated directly with her father, who was discharged from hospital at the weekend and has been struggling with his speech.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Monday, Samantha Markle sister said: "I heard rumours that she was trying to reach out to my Dad's camp but my brother and I are my Dad's camp and his number has never changed.

"Even though he can't speak, his language comprehension is perfect - she could text him or contact him and he would text back."

"Those rumours are not true she has reached out."

Retired Hollywood lighting director Markle, 77, fell severely ill in Mexico on May 22 and was rushed by emergency ambulance to hospital.

Thomas Markle has left hospital five days after suffering a serious stroke. Photo / Channel 5

He was said to have lost the ability to talk after the incident, which came after he was reported to have suffered a separate health scare.

He also suffered a serious fall days before he was rushed to hospital, forcing him to pull out of a planned trip to London for the Platinum Jubilee, The Sun on Sunday revealed.

He told his royal author friend Tom Bower: "I've just fallen. Thankfully, some good people picked me up from the pavement.

"I'm going to head home."

After being discharged, he said: "I feel hugely grateful and know how lucky I am to be alive.

"I want to thank everyone, especially the wonderful doctors and nurses who saved my life. They are angels.

"I have been deeply moved by loving messages I've received from all over the world. People have been so kind.

"I can't speak right now, but I am working hard and will thank people properly when I can."

The severe stroke was caused by a blood clot on the right side of his brain, the Mail on Sunday reported.

An insider told the Sunday Mirror that the duchess allegedly got in touch with her dad after his hospital discharge.

They said: "Despite their estrangement, Meghan is concerned.

"She wants to know if there is any way to contact her father privately, without other family knowing about it or having to get involved."

The former Suits actress was said to be worried that contacting her dad would mean having to speak to her half-siblings, who have repeatedly slated her in interviews.

The source added: "Meghan can't contact her half-siblings because she believes they have their own agendas.

"If she can contact their dad, she wants it to be totally private. It won't involve Netflix, it won't involve any photographs and it must not involve any tip-offs to the paparazzi."

The duchess' relationship with her father crumbled after he posed for paparazzi pictures ahead of her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. He has never met the royal or either of the couple's children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, who has her first birthday during the Platinum Jubilee weekend.