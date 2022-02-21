Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Fallen off the wagon after Dry January? Try mindful drinking instead

8 minutes to read
Photo / Zan, Unsplash

Photo / Zan, Unsplash

Daily Telegraph UK
By Sam Rice

If the recent antics at Downing Street have told us anything, it's that the UK's troubling drinking culture goes right to the top. Whilst nothing can excuse politicians' blatant rule breaking, many of us are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.