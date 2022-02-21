Fallen off the wagon after Dry January? Try mindful drinking instead

Photo / Zan, Unsplash

If the recent antics at Downing Street have told us anything, it's that the UK's troubling drinking culture goes right to the top. Whilst nothing can excuse politicians' blatant rule breaking, many of us are partial to getting a little over-refreshed from time to time.

According to Alcohol Change, a charity committed to reducing the harm caused by alcohol, a quarter of Britain's population regularly drinks more than the low-risk guideline of 14 units a week.

And we know it's a problem because in January an estimated 7.9 million of us signed up to a month of abstinence. If, like me, you were one of them, you might be wondering… what now?

Sadly, the stats are not very encouraging. Despite increasing participation in Dry January, a study published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence found no corresponding reduction in alcohol consumption across England.

But before you console yourself with a large G&T, it's still worth having an extended period without alcohol, as Alcohol Change explains: "A month without alcohol such as Dry January teaches people that they don't need alcohol for anything they thought they needed it for.

"They learn how to relax, socialise, unwind, de-stress and treat themselves – without a drink. That realisation is a powerful thing. It means that for the rest of the year having a drink can be a choice – not a default."

So don't let all that hard work go to waste. Here's how to build a better relationship with booze to take you through the rest of 2022 and beyond.

Focus on the positives and identify your triggers

If you signed up for Dry January, it's a good time to write a list of the benefits you found from not drinking while they're fresh in your mind.

For example, you might have more energy, clearer skin, improved sleep, mood and concentration, less anxiety, more disposable cash and better digestion – and you may have lost a few pounds. Keep a list of these benefits somewhere handy and it will fortify you in the months ahead when you might be tempted to slide back to your old ways.

Having had a month off, you'll also be more tuned into your alcohol triggers. Identifying what they are and coming up with strategies for dealing with them can help head off the temptation to drink. The obvious one is socialising, but getting together doesn't have to revolve around alcohol. Instead of meeting friends at the local bar, suggest a film or some other activity that doesn't involve drinking.

Socialising in the day is another tactic you can employ - a dog walk, a morning coffee or lunch are far less likely to get boozy.

Another major trigger is stress. If you're used to pouring a glass of wine after work, this is a signal that you need to do something else to help you wind down. A gentle exercise class, a few yoga stretches or going for a walk are all known to reduce levels of the stress hormone cortisol and increase the production of feel-good endorphins.

Have mini 'sober sprints'

There's no doubt that abstaining for a whole month, whilst a useful reset, does require a large measure of willpower. In an article for the expert health website Patient, Dr Richard de Visser from the University of Sussex, who has conducted much research around the impact of Dry January, advises that shorter periods of abstinence, sometimes referred to as "sober sprints", can also deliver health benefits.

"There's no strong evidence to say which of these approaches is best," Dr de Visser notes. "Therefore, it is probably more important to work out which method is best for you individually, and what support might be beneficial in the long run."

So, look at your diary and if there's not too much going on plan a week or two off the booze. Having regular sober sprints throughout the year is a good way to permanently change your drinking habits. Think about your sobriety as something you control: it's not necessarily forever but it might be for this week.

Technology can keep you on track

There's a whole panoply of tracking apps out there to keep you on the wagon, so depending on your tech tolerance, why not give one a go?

For a low-maintenance option try the NHS Drink Free Days app, which does what it says on the tin. It's a very simple tracker whereby you set your intentional number of drink-free days a week. In my case that's four, and you simply log each day that you don't drink. Regular notifications help you resist a superfluous tipple and you can keep an eye on your progress, with each drink-free day awarded a cheery gold star. It's a reward chart for grown-ups, if you will.

If you want more in-depth monitoring then the Try Dry app from Alcohol Change is the one for you. Use it to record your units, calories and money saved when you cut down or cut out alcohol, and understand your drinking patterns by keeping track of your current and best-ever dry streaks.

Drink mindfully

Drinking mindfully is one of the most powerful tools we have when it comes to moderation. Rosamund Dean, author of the excellent book Mindful Drinking, explains what it means.

"Mindful drinking is the opposite of mindless drinking. I think we have all knocked back cheap white wine at a work event, or polished off a bottle because it's open, or had a G&T because the rest of the tonic in the fridge will go flat soon. This kind of drinking rarely makes us feel good."

Rosamund's tips for drinking more mindfully

• Never drink to "drown your sorrows". Drinking when you feel bad never makes you feel better – particularly the next morning. Only drink on celebratory occasions.

• In a similar vein, never drink solo. It should be a social activity.

• I go by what I call the "rule of three", where I only drink on three days of the week and limit myself to three drinks – maximum.

• Before you go out, have a plan around what you're going to drink (i.e. does the venue do a nice kombucha?), how much you're going to drink, and exactly what you're going to say to that friend who always tries to pressure you into drinking more than you planned.

Bring friends and family on board

It's crucially important, when trying to make lifestyle changes, to include those around you in your efforts. Sharing your decision can help you maintain your focus on why you want to make this change, and it'll be so much easier with friends and family there to support you. You may well find that some of them join in too.

Other than being open and honest with your nearest and dearest, there's a whole movement out there committed to a more sober existence. Reading some "quit lit" can help reinforce the benefits of cutting down and there are a number of online communities like Dry January and Beyond and Club Soda helping people go alcohol-free or simply to master moderation.

A relapse isn't failure, it's a reminder

A relapse is not the end of the world, or indeed the end of your journey to a better relationship with booze.

Here's Rosamund Dean with some more mindful insight: "Learn to see a relapse as something positive, because it's an opportunity for you to see with clarity the feelings, situations or people that might trigger you to drink too much. And once you've recognised that, it makes the rest of your journey easier. It's a reminder of why you want to cut down on your drinking."

I think we can all raise a non-alcoholic glass to that.

How alcohol affects you, drink by drink

Based on a standard (175ml) 13 per cent vol glass of white wine and 4 per cent strength pint of lager.

1 glass white wine or pint of lager (about 2 units)

• You are talkative, feel relaxed and your self-confidence increases.

• Driving ability is already impaired – it's best to drink no alcohol if you're driving.

2 glasses white wine or 2 pints lager (about 4 units)

• Your blood flow increases.

• You feel less inhibited and your attention span shortens.

• You start dehydrating, one of the causes of a hangover.

3 glasses white wine or 3 pints lager (about 7 units)

• Reaction time is slower

• Your liver has to work harder

• Your sex drive may increase, while your judgment may decrease.

4 glasses white wine or 4 pints lager (about 9 units)

• You are easily confused

• You become emotional

• Your sex drive could now decrease and you may become less capable

• Women, young people and those with smaller builds may experience these effects after drinking smaller amounts.