Explainer: What are Labubu dolls, Pop Mart’s global sensation, and why is everyone buying them?

Vera Alves
By
NZ Herald Planning Editor and Herald on Sunday columnist·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
Explainer: What are Labubu dolls, Pop Mart’s global sensation, and why is everyone buying them?
Labubu toys on display at the store in Budapest, Hungary on August 1. Photo / Getty Images

Have you been seeing people suddenly talk about “Labubus” and “Lafufus” everywhere and are unsure what those cute-but-ugly toys actually are and where they came from? Same here. Let’s investigate together.

What the heck is a Labubu?

A Labubu is a vinyl plush toy doll, a depiction of a little

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save