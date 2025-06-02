Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

How Labubu dolls and other pop culture trends are taking over the world - The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
By
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Plush toy collectables, Labubus, are taking the world by storm.

Plush toy collectables, Labubus, are taking the world by storm.

Collecting, coveting, and curating have been pop culture staples for decades.

There’s an innate human need to purchase the new “in” thing.

Whether it’s a hacky sack, troll dolls, Tamagotchis, fidget spinners, Pokémon cards, or Beanie Babies - consumerism is quick to take hold of a fad and make

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand