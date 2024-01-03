Instead of paper squares, reusable toilet paper are fabric squares that can be washed and reused. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Reusable toilet paper, affectionately known as ‘the family cloth’, may not be popular, but it’s also not as scary as you think it is. It’s just toilet paper, but instead of paper squares, they’re fabric squares that can be washed and reused. The fabric is usually made from rags, old t-shirts, fabric, or proper cloth wipes that you can purchase from places like CaliWoods (they’re advertised as reusable wet wipes for babies, but they can be used as toilet paper). Most people screw up their noses at the thought of it, and the term ‘family cloth’ doesn’t make the concept any more enticing, but hear me out.

9.8 million trees every year are flushed down toilets for bottoms to be wiped clean. Photo / 123rf

Aside from the extra comfort of soft cotton fibres on your bottom, there are two main reasons why people risk being cut from all friend groups by using reusable toilet paper. The most obvious is the environmental benefits. Mainstream single-use toilet paper is commonly made from trees. 9.8 million trees every year are flushed down toilets in order for bottoms to be wiped clean. This is an environmental travesty considering the importance of trees in our ecosystem and the impact of logging both socially (e.g. land right conflicts) and environmentally. Toilet paper is also a single-use product, a concept most zero wasters avoid, and is packaged in plastic or cardboard boxes. This can all be avoided when you simply wash and reuse cloth.

The second, and perhaps most alluring advantage of reusable toilet paper is the monetary savings. Reusable toilet paper can be made from odd socks, t-shirts that would otherwise end up in the bin, or soft fabric offcuts scavenged from sewing workrooms or second-hand stores. This essentially costs zero dollars and lasts you years! Although reusable toilet paper involves rejigging your washing routine, most people only use reusable toilet paper for number ones and simply throw it in their regular washing cycle as normal. This means it actually costs nothing as no extra water or detergent is used. For number twos, some pair a bidet with their reusable toilet paper regime. A bidet costs a few hundred dollars but saves a lot of money in the long term. Use the water from the bidet to spray yourself clean then dry your nether regions with the reusable toilet paper. Put the reusable paper in your sealed washing basket dedicated only to toilet paper - this comes up frequently in all reusable toilet paper instructions as an important step to reducing smells.

Reusable toilet paper can be made from odd socks and t-shirts that would otherwise end up in the bin. Photo / 123rf

Reusable toilet paper won’t be for everyone, but don’t hate it until you try it. If, like my husband, you’re wanting to make your bathroom habits more sustainable but can’t bear the thought of reusable toilet paper, opt for a tree-free toilet paper made from bamboo and coated in less packaging from companies like Green Cane and with small. My toilet paper arrives naked in a cardboard box every 18 weeks - though I’m hoping one day I’ll convince my other half to start the ‘family cloth’ with me.



