Genius or gross? UK mum of two makes reusable toilet paper, washes it once a week

While the rest of the UK scrambled to stock up on toilet paper, one UK mum has taken matters into her own hands. Photo / Getty Images

While the rest of the UK and the world panic-bought toilet paper, Kelsey Leverton revealed she's been making her own reusable toilet wipes for years.

Three years ago Leverton, 42, decided her family was going through too many loo rolls - 288 of them a year, to be exact - and set out to make her own, writes The Sun.

So the mum of two bought some terry cloth from a market and cut it into strips. And despite having been through 150 washes each, the wipes are still going strong.

Leverton says she felt pretty smug when panic buyers started stripping the supermarket shelves for toilet paper earlier in 2020.

"It seemed we were ahead of the curve," she said.

"People had bog roll anxiety and we were just cruising along."

And though they weren't sure at first, her two daughters Neave, 12, and Willow, 10, are now on board with the toilet paper alternative.

"The girls turned their noses up a little bit in the beginning," Leverton admitted.

"But when they had a go they said it felt really soft and not as gross as they thought it would be. Neave doesn't like it if they have been dried on the radiator though as it makes them hard and rough. So I make sure I dry them naturally on the washing line or a clothes hanger."

Leverton keeps the dark grey wipes in baskets in both bathrooms in her Leicestershire home. After use, the wipes are put in a bin in the bathroom scented with essential oils to prevent smells.

"I use fresh scents like orange, lemon, peppermint or frankincense," Leverton said.

"I just put a few drops in the bottom of the bins and they don't get smelly at all."

She washes the wipes at the end of the week inside a mesh bag with a regular dark wash of underwear and says it's "just like having a few extra pairs of socks to wash".

It all stemmed from Leverton's attempts to become more economical while reducing waste in her home.

"I heard someone on the radio talking about reusable toilet wipes and it was a real eye opener," she said.

"I thought, 'I can do this, it's easy.' I thought about how my mum used terry towelling when we were babies as washable nappies and thought it would be the ideal material. Plus it helps that none of us are squeamish."

And for those guests who get "grossed out" at the idea of cloth toilet roll, she keeps some regular toilet paper on hand.

"We still have a small amount of toilet roll for number twos. This also means there is an option for guests. And if we have no toilet roll at all then the wipes are sufficient for 'other things'."

And with more people in the UK and elsewhere in the world, going into self-isolation over Covid-19 fears, the idea might just catch on.