Ethically Kate: I like using nail polish, but is it environmentally friendly?

Current nail polish formulas can never be truly sustainable for the environment. Photo / 1234RF

OPINION

The simple answer is no. Although nail polish companies will try to convince you that their polishes are sustainable and “chemical free”, most nail polish is made from a type of polymer, which is basically a single-use plastic.

When you also consider the waste involved in removing nail polish, plus the little bits of plastic you’re dropping absentmindedly as the polish inevitably flakes off, I’m not surprised you’ve begun to wonder if having bright bits on your hands and feet is worth it.

I’ve ebbed and flowed between my stance on nail polish and haven’t used the stuff since mid-2022, but I’m not here to take away your polished paws.

There is a way to reduce your nail polish impact so your nail habits are more environmentally friendly. Sustainable living is about compromise, not giving up your favourite things!

Buy the polish that has less of the bad stuff. In Aotearoa we have sustainable nail polish company Kester Black. They are a carbon-neutral company, B Corp certified, and their vegan brushes are well shaped. Their nail products are free from some of the nasties that are usually in nail polish, including formaldehyde, toluene, xylene, ethyl tosylamide and triphenyl phosphate.

Some other brands you could consider are Sienna Byron Bay, Scout Cosmetics, Butter London, and Hanami.

When your sustainable-ish nail polish is ready to be removed, use a nail polish remover from any of the companies listed, paired with a reusable cotton round (CaliWoods sell good ones) or a reusable rag.

Nail polish is not the best thing for the planet. But if you’re going to do it, choose the less toxic polishes, paint your nails as a treat, rather than a regular thing, and don’t be afraid to bring your own nail polishes to salons.

Manicurists are usually more than happy to use the polish you prefer, plus you’ll start a positive conversation that may encourage them to switch to sustainable polishes.