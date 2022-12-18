Ethically Kate: How to be more mindful in your clothing choices

The fashion industry is one of the biggest polluters of our planet and exploiters of people, so it's important to be mindful when considering clothing. Photo / Getty

Q How does clothing circularity work and how can I be more aware about the clothes I choose?

A Take a moment to look at what you are currently wearing - or if you’re still in your underwear reading Reset on a Sunday morning, think of the clothes in your wardrobe. When you purchased the clothing currently on your body, what went through your mind? Most likely you considered how the garment fit, the comfort, how much it cost, and what it looked like.

Clothing circularity encourages us to think beyond these factors. How durable is the fabric? Who made it? When I no longer need this item, what will I do with it? Clothing circularity considers clothes as valuable resources that should be kept in our resource pool at all costs.

It challenges the usual “take, make, waste” linear model and suggests we “close the loop” by ensuring responsible manufacturing, strategic garment care, and end-of-life solutions.

Moving on from long words and terms you may have never heard before, it’s more simple than you think to become aware of what you’re wearing and engage in circular fashion.

You’re welcome to borrow the three-word mantra that I implement whenever I am considering a purchase: less, quality, consciously.

Less: Could I use something I already own? Do I need this?

Quality: Will this item last? Do I have the tools needed to look after it? Was this item designed with longevity in mind?

Consciously: Were the people who made this garment paid and treated fairly in their workplace? Where did this piece of clothing come from? Does this company have values I want to support? Use these three words to slow down your consumption and aid you in becoming more aware of your wardrobe and the type of fashion industry you’re supporting.

Whatever you do with your wardrobe decisions after reading this, remember that becoming aware of what you’re wearing doesn’t solely concern purchasing. Circular fashion asks you to look at your wardrobe and optimise what you already have.

A person wears approximately 50 per cent of their wardrobe - and you’ll still find everyone at the shopping mall! Spend time in your wardrobe, use what you have, turn old clothes into cushion stuffing, rags, or recycle them with Little Yellow Bird’s nationwide textile recycling scheme.

