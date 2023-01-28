Ethically Kate: How do I choose a sustainable sunscreen?

Kate Hall talks us through how to choose a sunscreen that's both sustainable and protective. Photo / Getty

Thanks to new regulations that became law in March 2022, sunscreens made and sold in Aotearoa New Zealand are more standardised and effective than ever before.

However, there are key things to look out for when choosing a sunscreen that will keep your body safe and harm the environment a little less in the process.

Unlike some sustainability educators who may encourage you to go without sunscreen to avoid waste altogether and “save the planet” (a term I hate), I believe the best sunscreen is the one you use.

Our sun is dangerous. Ending up with health issues because you’ve skipped sunscreen in the effort to be an eco-warrior is a terrible idea and utterly unsustainable for your health.

Use sunscreen, but as support for your hat, shade, and clothing.

I opt for SPF 50+ sunscreen and ensure the company meets the guidelines presented by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Following the recommended reapplication times will increase the effectiveness of your sunscreen too.

If a sunscreen says “reef safe”, ignore the term. “Reef safe” is not a regulated term and does not mean anything.

Most sustainably made sunscreens that claim to be reef safe contain zinc oxide; recent studies have found that zinc oxide can cause harm to reefs and the EPA recommends sunscreens that are made up of no more than 25 per cent of both zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.

My favourite sunscreens are made in Aotearoa New Zealand by passionate people and come from Back to the Wild, Seasick Suncreen Co., and Āma. They’re packaged in recyclable and reusable tins and glass jars too.

This summer, I trust you feel encouraged to choose a sunscreen knowing our new nationwide regulations have recently come into effect while considering the planet, your budget, and your precious skin cells.