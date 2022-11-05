Ethically Kate: How can I make colouring my hair more sustainable?

It's important to remember that hair colouring has an effect on your health, the health of the hairdresser, and the environment. Photo / Getty.

Q: I get my hair coloured regularly at the salon. Are there any sustainable hair-colour brands available? What questions should I ask the hairdresser?

A: I'll be honest, I've never had my hair dyed professionally. When I was younger my aunty and I attempted to put permanent pink streaks in my hair, but my ginger locks rebelled against the weak box dye and the whole experience was bittersweet; I didn't look as cool as I wanted to, but I was also saved from a lecture by my mum.

Although I'm a proud ginger and don't dabble in hair colouring, I do have insider knowledge thanks to my local sustainable salon, plus I work with Sustainable Salons; a social enterprise which helps its salon members to reduce their impact on the planet and to invest in local communities.

Before I launch into the details, it's important to remember that hair colouring has an effect on your health, the health of the hairdresser, and the environment. With this in mind, there are a few key things to avoid and ask your hairdresser before they spend hours soaking your hair in harmful chemicals - though it's likely they have already thought about it if they care for their staff and their clients.

Paraphenylenediamine (PPD) is best avoided (a lot of people are allergic to PPD) and a dye with low or no ammonia is ideal for everyone involved too. I was surprised to learn that some keratin products used in salons contain formaldehyde - these aren't necessarily used in the hair colouring process, but for me, it's a definite no-go.

I would also ask the salon what they do with any leftover dye. Many salons will flush it straight down the drain, polluting our waterways.

If your salon is a member of Sustainable Salons, you can trust that they dispose of leftover dyes in the correct chemical bucket and used foils are also separated into a foil bin for recycling.

All members of Sustainable Salons separate their waste into six categories so each can be recycled, reused, or disposed of responsibly. For example, when I get my annual haircut, my hair is swept up, popped in the hair bin, picked up by Sustainable Salons, and then turned into hair booms that are used to soak up oil spills.

Any salon across the country can become part of Sustainable Salons. When you next get your hair coloured and ask these questions, I also highly recommend asking them if they are part of Sustainable Salons or want to be.