Ethically Kate: Environmentally friendly ways of getting rid of bathroom mould

Apply a bit of vinegar to the mouldy spot in your bathroom, leave for a few hours and return to scrub it off. Photo / Getty

What's the most environmentally friendly way to get rid of bathroom mould?

If you were to google this question, you'd be advertised a whole bunch of "natural" products in plastic bottles that cost a lot of money and may not even work. The most environmentally friendly bathroom mould removal products are probably already sitting in your pantry…

Vinegar. What vinegar can't do, isn't worth doing. Pop a bit of vinegar into a spray bottle, apply to the mouldy spot in your bathroom, leave for a few hours (go for a walk, bake a cake, read a book) and return to scrub it off and wipe clean with warm water. I use a wooden cleaning brush that can go in my home compost at the end of its life, but make sure you completely use up your current cleaning brush before making this sustainable swap.

To reduce the strong vinegar smell, you can dilute it with a little water, however it won't be as effective at killing the spores and bacteria. If the smell really bothers you while cleaning, add a drop or two of essential oils to the spray bottle. Either way, the vinegar smell won't be there after a few hours and neither will the mould spores.

Vinegar is a reliable classic, but my personal favourite bathroom cleaner is a mixture of baking soda, castile soap and essential oils. It's the best cleaning paste I've ever encountered. Imagine a supermarket brand, but without synthetic chemicals and fragrances, plus you can readily buy the ingredients plastic free. Or you can find the paste premade at Figgy & Co., a wonderful local company, or look out for baking soda and castile soap at most bulk bin stores.

One of the best ways to deal with bathroom mould is to wipe down surfaces regularly so the mould doesn't have a chance to grow.