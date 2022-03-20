Get your garden ready for autumn. Photo / Getty

The end of the summer growing season approaches, so it is time to clean up the garden, and start the preparation for autumn and winter.

Growing food during the La Niña climate has brought challenges aplenty to the backyard gardener, thanks to the long dry spells, high humidity, excessive amounts of rain in some parts of the country and a cyclone to boot. Many of us have experienced blight, powdery mildew and insect reproduction, so this gives us a few important tasks before the end of summer.

Let's clean up

Cleaning your plants of any infested leaves - whether it be from fungus or insect infestation - is particularly important in the garden, but take care as they can spread when the leaves are moved.

Top tip: Prior to removing them, spray a good organic oil on the leaves in the cool of the morning or evening, as this will stick the fungus or insects to the leaves, preventing further spread as you clear. Once sprayed, remove all leaves and either ferment them in a bokashi bin or process in a hot compost. Remember not to put any infected plants in normal compost, as they will resurface the following season.

Ripen your remaining fruit for an autumn bounty

Cut all growing points off your pumpkins, squash and melons as now is the time for them to start the ripening process. While the plant tries to grow further, energy is channelled away from ripening, leaving you with a lacklustre harvest.

Top tip: Prop your pumpkins on a stone or a rock to get them off of the ground, preventing rot when you want to store them after harvest in late March/April.

Tomatoes like to have air flowing through them, as moisture creates a microclimate for pest and disease. Strip as many leaves off the plants to allow the tomatoes to ripen during the decreasing daylight hours. If you're growing in warmer areas, your tomatoes will naturally go for a few months longer than cooler areas.

Process your delicious abundance of food

The most exciting thing about having lots of tomatoes ripening at the same time is that we can turn them into something delicious to see us over the winter months. I like to make a rich tomato paste with my basil, tomatoes, onions and herbs, by slow-roasting in the oven and blitzing together, or transforming into a delicious chutney to accompany a decadent winter cheeseboard.

Whatever your garden has blessed you with, make a plan, find a simple recipe and take the time to make it well - you will thank yourself in the winter months.

Claire Mummery's tried-and-true tomato passata recipe (for storing)

This passata recipe is optimised for storing well, so that you can nourish yourself with a rich and hearty pasta dish during those long winter months.

I am an instinctive cook who rarely measures, in favour of throwing everything in a pot, so don't worry about set quantities of ingredients, and simply taste as you cook to make it just the way you like it!

A simple recipe for passata. Photo / 123rf

Equipment

Blender or stick blender

Clean jars with sealing lids

Big saucepan

Ingredients

Ripe tomatoes

Basil

Chilli (optional)

Oregano

Salt

Citric acid

Directions

1. Cut tomatoes into halves or quarters and place in a kitchen whizz or blender. Blitz the flesh, skins and seeds into a puree, then add a few handfuls of basil, oregano and chilli (if desired).

2. Place in a pan and bring to the boil, then simmer until the amount has reduced by approximately one third. Whilst simmering, scoop off any tomato foam and discard. The consistency might still appear runny, but don't worry as it will reduce further when you come to use it over the winter months.

3. Add a teaspoon of salt, cook for a further 5 mins and taste, adding more salt if required.

4. For a smooth sauce, strain through a mouli. I prefer to retain the goodness from the skins and choose not to strain – either is fine!

5. Allow to cool. If you plan to use this passata over the next month, you can simply bottle it and put it in the fridge, or even freeze it into portions. However, for long term storage, bottle and seal it using the waterbath method. This will take a little more of your time, but it is worth it.

Hot water bath method to seal jars for long-term storage

1. Have your clean jars ready and add ¼ or teaspoon of citric acid to each one (per 500ml jar), which prevents any mould from forming.

2. Pour your cooled sauce into your clean jars, wipe the top carefully and add the lids. If using preserving bands, don't overtighten them.

3. Fill a pan or two (depending on how many jars you have) with water. Place a metal rack in the bottom of the pan for the jars to sit on (or spare preserving rings can work) and put the jars into the water, making sure they are covered by about 2cm of water.

4. Bring to the boil and boil for 40 mins, topping the water up as required.

5. Turn off the stove and leave them to sit in the water for 5-10 mins.

6. Remove jars and put them on the bench overnight. As they cool, the lids will pop, which means the seal has successfully formed. Store in a cool dark place for up to 12 months.

