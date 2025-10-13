Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Endometriosis breakthrough: What a new treatment could mean for Kiwis living with the disease

Bethany Reitsma
Senior lifestyle Writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Grace Funnel, 22, has undergone multiple surgeries for endometriosis since her diagnosis in 2019. Photo / Supplied

Grace Funnel, 22, has undergone multiple surgeries for endometriosis since her diagnosis in 2019. Photo / Supplied

The first new treatment specifically for endometriosis in nine years has been registered for use in New Zealand and Australia, but what does that mean for the 120,000 Kiwis living with the condition?

For 22-year-old Grace Funnel, the medication – a daily oral tablet called Ryeqo – has the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save