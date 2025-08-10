The current 2020 Ministry of Health document was no longer fit for purpose and needed to be urgently replaced with the new Australian Living Evidence Guideline, he said.

“Our current guideline is now outdated, and out of step with modern diagnostic and treatment practices.

“By contrast, RANZCOG’s new guideline reflects the latest evidence and provides clear recommendations for early diagnosis, as well as first-line hormonal treatment to be run in parallel with diagnostic investigations. These are crucial to reducing the delays in diagnosis and treatment that too many patients still experience.”

Endometriosis New Zealand chief executive Tanya Cooke said adopting the new guideline would bring New Zealand into line with global best practice, and ensure patients received faster, less invasive and more equitable care.

“We have written to the ministry and [Health New Zealand] Te Whatu Ora, urging them to adopt the new guideline as soon as possible,” she said. “It’s also really important that they work with RANZCOG and others to support application of it across the sector, and for the benefit of the 120,000 New Zealanders living with endometriosis.”

Officials respond

The Health Ministry said in a statement it was “grateful for the important work that RANZCOG has undertaken in developing these guidelines to support clinical care in this important aspect of women’s health”.

“These guidelines represent a valuable resource, informing clinicians of evidence regarding diagnosis, management and care of people living with endometriosis.

“Health New Zealand has established processes, through clinical networks and health pathways, to consider clinical guidelines and how they might influence on clinical service delivery to achieve better outcomes for New Zealanders.”

Health NZ national chief medical officer Professor Dame Helen Stokes-Lampard said clinical guidelines and health pathways were reviewed regularly.

“Our immediate focus is on urgent patients and those who have been waiting the longest for treatment,” she said. “We continue to work hard to put in place systems and processes, so improvements to waiting times are made.”

