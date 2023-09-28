Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Emergency Weather: Author and activist Tim Jones on climate change influences

By Tim Jones
4 mins to read
Receding flood water in the Esk Valley in February. Photo / Warren Buckland

Receding flood water in the Esk Valley in February. Photo / Warren Buckland

OPINION:

Climate change isn’t a thing of the future any more, something for your grandchildren to worry about. It’s here, it’s real, and it’s coming for all of us.

My first short story collection, published

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle