The billionaire reportedly welcomed his third child into the world with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. Photo / AP

The billionaire reportedly welcomed his third child into the world with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. Photo / AP

Elon Musk has become a father for the 12th time.

The 52-year-old billionaire reportedly welcomed his third child into the world with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis - with whom he also has 2-year-old twins Strider and Azure - earlier this year, though it is not known what sex the baby is, or their name.

A new report from Bloomberg stated: “He’s fathered at least 12 children, six of them in the past five years -three with the musician Grimes and three with Neuralink Corp’s director of special projects, Shivon Zilis, including one who hasn’t been known to the public until now.

”That child was born earlier this year, according to people familiar with the matter, who would only discuss it on condition of anonymity.

”Zilis declined to comment, and Musk didn’t respond to inquiries.”

Grimes previously hinted at issues with Musk and Zilis. Photo / AP

Musk also has 20-year-old twins and 18-year-old triplets with ex-wife Justine Wilson, and the pair tragically lost their first child due to sudden infant death syndrome at just 10 weeks old. He is also father to X, 4, Exa, aka Y, 2, and baby Techno, who is known as Tau, with singer Grimes.

The Genesis hitmaker - whose real name is Claire Boucher - previously hinted at issues with Musk and Zilis.

In a now-deleted post shared to X, she wrote in September: “Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer [sic].”

But the Crystal Ball singer revealed three days later that things are amicable between her and Zilis.

She wrote on the platform: “Hey, I wud prefer to not breathe any more life into this current press cycle but I want to de-escalate the narrative atm.

”I spoke with g at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn’t her fault, plz don’t be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we’re excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together.”