Elizabeth Hurley has weighed in amid fresh rumours she took Prince Harry's virginity. Photos / AP

Elizabeth Hurley has spoken out after rumours she took Prince Harry’s virginity resurfaced.

Hurley was once thought to be the “older woman” who the Duke of Sussex lost his virginity to as a teenager, and has shut down those rumours more than once.

Now, she’s said of the gossip, “that was ludicrous”, amid an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, responding to a fan’s question about the rumours.

Elizabeth Hurley has responded once again to rumours she slept with a 17-year-old Prince Harry behind a pub. Photo / AP

“He [Harry] said, ‘She was English. She was older than me. It was in Gloucestershire.’ And they were like, ‘Ah, it’s Elizabeth.’ It was absurd. It was ridiculous,” she told viewers.

Hurley is 19 years older than the Prince, and says she has never even been in a room with him.

“I’ve never met him in my life,” she said.

The actress now feels there was no foundation to the rumours, and is baffled the public jumped to the conclusion she took the Duke of Sussex’s virginity.

“It was like saying, ‘He’s great looking. He’s American.’ Oh, it’s Andy Cohen,” she added with a laugh.

In his memoir, Spare, Harry recalls a relationship he had with an unnamed older woman when he was 17 and attending Eton College in Windsor, and revealed how he lost his virginity to the woman who treated him like a “young stallion”.

Prince Harry details his first sexual encounter in his book Spare. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Prince did not name the older woman who he says took his innocence behind a “very busy pub”.

Hurley was suspected of being the mystery woman, but denied the claims at the time, telling The Times, “Not me. Not guilty. Ha!”Hurley added: “No. Not me. Absolutely not.”

After the rumour came out, a woman called Sasha Walpole came forward claiming she was the woman in question.

“He was a young boy, so for him, it may have been mega awkward,” she told Piers Morgan’s Uncensored show at the time.

Walpole claimed she was 19 when she slept with a 17-year-old Harry, saying, “it should never have happened”.

“We were friends. It’s not really that glorious in a field behind a pub,” she added. “There was nothing glorious about being drunk and [having sex with] your mate.”

Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Harry also famously dated Chelsy Davy on and off between 2004 and 2011. He was also once linked to Ellie Goulding and to the late Caroline Flack, before he started dating Meghan Markle in 2016.

Harry and Meghan married in 2018 and have two children together, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. They live together in a Montecito mansion in California, after having quit their royal duties in 2020 and leaving the UK.

Since they moves to the US, the pair have dabbled in podcasting, released a Netflix show, and done charity work through their Archewell Foundation.

Meghan has launched her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard in recent weeks, through which she hopes to sell kitchen products, homewares and pet goods.