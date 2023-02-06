Prince Harry has not held back on details in his memoir Spare. Photo / CBS

Sasha Walpole didn’t tell her dad about her romp with Prince Harry for 21 years.

The 40-year-old took the royal’s virginity back in 2001 when they were both teenagers and she’s revealed she confessed her saucy antics to her mum Lyn, 65, the morning after the pair frolicked in a field behind a pub - but her dad Tony, 71, remained oblivious for two decades until after Harry lifted the lid on their encounter in his book Spare.

She told The Sun newspaper: “The day after I had sex with Harry, I was in the kitchen at home and told my mum but I didn’t give details. I think she was just like, ‘OK’. She trusted me, she knew I was on the Pill.

”I thought we told Dad too but now I realise he hadn’t listened because he didn’t want to hear about what his teenage daughter was doing.”

After Harry made the revelation in his book, Sasha rang her dad to ask for advice and it turned out he never knew about his daughter’s romp with royalty.

Sasha explained: “I spoke to mum and said, ‘Does dad know?’ She said, “I think so’.

Sasha Walpole (left) took Harry’s virginity on her 19th birthday when he was 17. Photo / Getty Images

“She spoke to him and he was like, ‘I did not know’. He explained that he probably wasn’t listening because he didn’t want to know.”

In the book, Harry revealed he lost his virginity to an older woman who treated him “not unlike a young stallion” and “smacked my rump” after a”quick ride”.

Sasha met Harry while working as a groom for horses at his dad King Charles’ Highgrove House and they became good friends before their saucy encounter which took place when the prince was 16 and Sasha had just turned 19.

She described the sex as lasting around five minutes, adding: “It was literally wham-bam between two friends.”