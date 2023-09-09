He ika mata/Raw fish. Photo / Supplied

Edmonds Cookbooks are a staple on many Kiwis’ shelves and now the next generation of budding cooks can also immerse themselves in the everyday use of reo Māori as they learn kitchen skills, with the launch of Edmonds Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi. Based on the much loved and bestselling Edmonds My First Cookbook, this edition was created in partnership with Kotahi Rau Pukapuka Trust (KRP), established to commission and translate 100 great books into te reo Māori in order to grow the number of people who can speak, read and write the language. It includes seven delicious new recipes, by cook Kirsten Holtz, including the two much-loved favourite dishes featured here.

He ika mata/Raw fish. Photo / Supplied

Raw fish

Serves 4

500g fresh white fish fillets, e.g. snapper or trevally, cut into bite-sized pieces

Juice and finely grated zest of 1 lemon

¼ red capsicum, diced

¼ yellow capsicum, diced

½ red onion, diced

½ cup cucumber, diced

1 large tomato, diced

1 × 400ml can coconut cream

Salt and pepper, to taste

1. Place the fish pieces in a shallow dish.

2. Pour the lemon juice over the fish and stir through.

3. Cover and leave in the fridge for 30 minutes.

4. Stir in the lemon zest and mix in the chopped vegetables.

5. Add the coconut cream and season with salt and pepper to taste.

6. Chill for 1 hour in the fridge. Transfer to a bowl to serve.

He ika mata

Ka 4 ngā tohanga

Kia 500 karamu o te korepe ika mā e māota ana, pēnei i te tāmure, i te araara rānei, kua tapahia kia ō pai ai ki te māngai

Ko te wai me te kiri kua kuoro rauangitia o tētahi rēmana

Kia ¼ o te kapikama whero, kua tapahi tauritetia

Kia ¼ o te kapikama kōwhai, kua tapahi tauritetia

Kia ½ o te aniana whero, kua tapahi tauritetia

Kia ½ o te kapu kūkama, kua tapahi tauritetia

Kia 1 te tōmato nui, kua tapahi tauritetia

Kia 1 te kēne 400 karamu o te kirīmi niu

He tote me te pepa, ki tāu i pai ai

1. Meatia atu ngā wāhi ika ki tētahi kumete pāpaku.

2. Riringihia atu te wai rēmana ki te ika, ka kōrori atu ai.

3. Hipokina, ka waiho ai ki te pouaka mātao mō te 30 meneti.

4. Kōroritia atu te kiri rēmana, ka whakaranu atu ai i ngā wāhi huawhenua.

5. Āpitihia atu te kirīmi niu, ka whakamakue ai ki te tote me te pepa ki tāu i pai ai.

6. Whakamātaohia ki te pouaka mātao mō te 1 hāora. Whakawhitingia atu ki tētahi oko mō te wā kai.

He purini parāoa me te pata/Bread and butter pudding. Photo / Supplied

Bread and butter pudding

Serves 4–6

8 slices thick bread

50g butter

½ cup raisins (optional)

3 eggs

2 cups milk

⅓ cup white sugar

1 tbsp vanilla essence

1 tsp cinnamon

1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Grease a 2-litre ovenproof dish.

2. Generously spread the bread with butter.

3. Cut the bread into quarters (triangles) and arrange with raisins, if using, in the dish.

4. Whisk the eggs, milk, sugar and vanilla in a bowl.

5. Pour the mixture over the bread, ensuring it is well-soaked.

6. Sprinkle with cinnamon and bake for 35–40 minutes, or until the bread is golden and the mixture has set.

He purini parāoa me te pata

Ka 4-6 ngā tohanga

Kia 8 ngā kōripi parāoa mātotoru

Kia 50 karamu o te pata

Kia ½ o te kapu reihana (he kōwhiringa)

Kia 3 ngā hēki

Kia 2 ngā kapu miraka

Kia ⅓ o te kapu huka mā

Kia 1 te kokonui waitāwhara wanira

Kia 1 te kokoiti hinamona

1. Whakamahana tōmuatia te umu, kia 180° tohurau te pāmahana. Whakahinuhinutia tētahi paeumu, e 2 rita te nui.

2. Pania mātotorutia te parāoa ki te pata.

3. Hauwhāngia te parāoa (kia tapatoru te hanga), ka whakatakoto tahi ai ki te paeumu me ngā reihana, mēnā e whakamahia ana.

4. Tāwhiuwhiuhia ngā hēki, te miraka, te huka me te wanira ki tētahi oko.

5. Tāhorotia atu te ranunga ki runga ki te parāoa. Mahia kia waiwai katoa te parāoa.

6. Ruia ki te hinamona, ka tunu ai ki te umu mō te 35-40 meneti, kia kōura rānei te parāoa, kia tetepe anō hoki te ranunga.

