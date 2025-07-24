Advertisement
Edinburgh Fringe: NZ actor from Hartleys retail dynasty explores grief and time in solo show

By Sophie Vincent
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Sophie Vincent with her dad, Hartley Vincent, the founder of fashion retailer Hartleys, who died in 2024. Photo / Supplied

Opinion by Sophie Vincent

THE FACTS

  • Sophie Vincent’s father, Hartley Vincent, founded NZ fashion retailer Hartleys
  • The first store opened in Auckland 30 years ago. There are now more than 25 stores across New Zealand, still run by the Vincent family
  • Sophie Vincent channelled her grief over Hartley’s death to create SCAPE, a play exploring themes of loss and time through a story of a girl summoning her father’s ghost.

I’ve always been acutely aware of how fleeting time is. That it runs out, that it’s not promised. At 26, people love to tell you how young you are, that you have all the time in the world. But when you’re like me, and your dad had you

