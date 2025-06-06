Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Grief is complex and there is no textbook - Nicky Rennie

By
Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read

Clive Rennie was honoured by the Queen for services to education and sport.

Clive Rennie was honoured by the Queen for services to education and sport.

I look the same from the outside looking in. I do normal things that most others do.

I sit at traffic lights, I go for coffee, I take a walk and I go to the supermarket, I even have a laugh with people in the office, but I am

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle