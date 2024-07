Raspberry clafoutis by Nici Wickes. Photo / Todd Eyre

A simple spin on a French classic.

This French classic (pron. claa-foo-tee), is basically a baked custard with fruit. Traditionally cherries are used for the fruit but I prefer the burst of tart raspberries in mine and warming raspberries do something entirely magical to them – they come alive with flavour as they bleed through the custard. Do give this dessert a go, it’s just so easy to whip up and 20 minutes later you’re tucking into it.

Raspberry clafoutis recipe

Serves 1-2

Ingredients