Two Raw Sisters: Raspberry choc chip cookie slice

Photo / By Two Raw Sisters

This is a great snack to make for lunch boxes as it doesn't need to be stored in the fridge or freezer. Kids and adults alike will love this nutrient-dense snack, loaded with raspberries and chocolate chunks and naturally sweetened with banana. We quite often have this for breakfast with yoghurt, hemp seeds and peanut butter.

Ingredients

Directions

Preheat the oven to 180C and line a loaf tin with baking paper. Set aside. In a medium-sized bowl add all the ingredients apart from the raspberries and dark chocolate. Mix until well combined. Next add 3/4 of the raspberries and 1/2 of the chocolate. Gently mix a couple of times to fold through the mixture. Pour the mixture into the lined loaf tin and top with remaining raspberries, sliced banana and chocolate chunks. Place in the oven for 30-35 minutes to cook. This will last in an airtight container for up to 5 days.



Two Raw Sisters - Margo and Rosa Flanagan - are all about creating healthy, happy, food. Discover more at tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters