Duke and Duchess of Sussex say unnamed 'sources' will no longer speak for them

Unnamed "sources" will no longer speak for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, their press team have promised. Photo / Getty Images

It is a time-honoured tradition in journalism, used to convey anything from a government spokesman talking off-record to, in some unethical quarters, made-up quotes.

But unnamed "sources" will no longer speak for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, their team have promised.

The Sussexes' communications team at Archewell will speak on the record or not at all, as fans of the couple are warned to pay no heed to mystery "sources" claiming to talk for them in the press.

It follows the couple's campaign against sections of the media, which the Duchess has criticised as a "model that rewards chaos above truth".

The Duke, who has a job at the Aspen Institute's Commission on Information Disorder, has similarly condemned the "avalanche of misinformation" to be found online.

The move is aimed at boosting media literacy, making clear to followers of the Sussexes when stories are true, confirmed by a spokesman, and when they are not authorised by Team Sussex.

It will require a marked difference in reporting, particularly in the United States, where flattering comments about celebrities from unnamed sources are common in even upmarket showbiz magazines.

Anonymous "friends" have long been speaking about the Duke and Duchess, with some genuine associates doing so in a bid to protect Meghan against what they considered unfair coverage elsewhere.

Her recent court case against the Mail on Sunday arose from a handwritten letter to her father first revealed by anonymous friends in People magazine in the US.

The article saw five friends telling "the truth" about the Duchess in February 2019, after a series of articles alleging she had behaved badly while at the palace.

"Forget the fact of who she's married to: She was royalty from the day I met her," said one. "The way she carries herself, interacts with people, is how you would expect an actual royal to behave. She personifies elegance, grace, philanthropy."

Another said: "She can make a five-star meal out of the garbage in your refrigerator."

After the birth of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019, a source told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "The baby is the most peaceful, placid child you'll ever meet. They are so proud but probably quite relieved to have gotten the photos out the way … They're rather tired!"

And when his little sister Lilibet arrived earlier this year, a source told US Weekly: "Harry adores Lili and loves reading her bedtime stories and rocking her to sleep. Every day just gets happier."

Some anonymous sources have previously provided briefings that have turned out to be an accurate reflection of what the Duke and Duchess think.

Earlier this year, the Court of Appeal heard details of an email sent by the Duchess to Jason Knauf, then her communications secretary, in which she provided a memo before he spoke to her biographers.

It read, in part: "The Queen offered Windsor which the couple gratefully accepted. They are also very happy to have the space and privacy that Windsor affords. Being able to go for long walks, etc."

The published book, Finding Freedom, included the passage: "'As a place to raise a child, it's really lovely', a trusted confidant of Meghan's said.

"They could open their door and have all of those private gardens. Both of them felt it would be a really positive thing for their child to be there, go on walks privately."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex used to be represented by their own press secretary at Buckingham Palace and before that at Kensington Palace, before leaving the working family for a new life in California.

They now employ a team to run their non-profit foundation Archewell, which has commercial television and audio production arms to work on their content for Netflix and Spotify.

The team includes executive director James Holt, who was promoted from their press secretary, global press secretary Toya Holness, and head of communications Christine Schirmer.