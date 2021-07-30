Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson on 'risque' novel Her Heart for a Compass and parallels with her heroine

4 minutes to read
Sarah Ferguson. Photo / Debbie Hare

Sarah Ferguson. Photo / Debbie Hare

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, has written children's books and two memoirs, and has also made documentaries. Now she has dived into historical fiction with her first novel, Her Heart for a Compass (out

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.