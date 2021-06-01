Drinking lettuce water will apparently help you doze off

Struggle to fall asleep? Lettuce water may be something for you. Photo / TikTok

Struggle to fall asleep? Lettuce water may be something for you. Photo / TikTok

Find yourself up till 2am waiting to fall asleep?

Well here's a new hack you may have to give a go thanks to Tik Tok. Lettuce water.

Yes you read that correctly apparently lettuce water will help you fall asleep and there's some science to back it up.

TikToker @shapla_11 claims to have found a way to get you dozing off instantly and there's footage to back it up.

She boils some lettuce in water, waits for it to cool off a bit and then drinks it.

"Update, lettuce has crack because your sis is gone," she says at the end of the vid, after trying the hack.

However, it should be noted, she adds peppermint tea to her lettuce water to make it taste a little better. But she doesn't recommend that to her followers since peppermint tea "apparently keeps you awake" but recommends using chamomile tea instead.

But does it really work?

For a long time, lettuce water and lettuce seed oil has been used to promote sleepiness, and also a good night's sleep.

Lettuce contains a high level of lactucarium which is a white milky substance that is said to induce sleep, relieve pain and promote relaxation.

So although a lettuce snack isn't a traditional bedtime snack it may become one.

"My mum use to do this for me ... always worked for me," one follower commented on Tik Tok.

But she isn't the only one who says the hack works. One parent recommends it to help babies fall asleep.

"Boiled, turn off, set for 20-30 minutes, strain it in the bathtub, add cold water till correct temp, sleeping baby," the parent wrote on TikTok.

"OMG I do that, since my baby was a newborn," one TikToker commented.

"My grandma swears by this," wrote another.

So do you reckon you could give it a go?