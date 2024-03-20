Retailers beg for action as assaults on workers spike, how backroom hiring freeze could put front-line cops off the street and what Prince William had to say about his wife at a recent event in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald / TMZ

The British Prime Minister’s office has called on the public to “get behind” Kate Middleton as she continues to recover, following a “major” data breach at the hospital where she underwent surgery.

Downing Street commented on the situation after an investigation was launched into allegations hospital staff had tried to access the princess’s private medical information.

The Information Commissioner’s Office is looking into claims a London Clinic staff member tried to access the information without permission, as the clinic says “all appropriate” steps will be taken.

Downing Street has spoken out after an alleged data breach at the hospital where Kate Middleton underwent surgery earlier this year. Photo / Getty Images

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s official spokesperson told reporters that British citizens need to “get behind the Princess of Wales”.

Asked about the data breach, the spokesperson added: “Clearly there are strict rules on patient data that must be followed.

“I think we all want to get behind the Princess of Wales, and indeed the Prince of Wales, and we obviously wish her the speediest of recoveries.”

Following the alleged data breach, London Clinic CEO Al Russell said: “All appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken.”

“Everyone at the London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality.

“We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to deliver for all our patients that put their trust in us every day.

Kate Middleton last appeared at an official engagement with her family at Christmas. Photo / Getty Images

“We have systems in place to monitor management of patient information and, in the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken.

“There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues.”

Kate is reportedly aware of the alleged breach, as a spokesperson for Kensington Palace has said: “This is a matter for the London Clinic.”

Royal biographer and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward told the Mirror that the news would have been “a shock to the palace, a shock to the princess and a shock to her husband and (to her) father-in-law, the King”.

She added: “For the London Clinic, it is an embarrassment of the worst kind and they will do their best to appease everyone concerned.

“As for Catherine it is another emotional upset; she is going to have to put it behind her. She is far stronger than she looks. She will not allow her battered emotions to get the better of her.”

The princess has been at the centre of bizarre conspiracy theories since her surgery in January this year.