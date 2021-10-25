Donovanosis: behind the rise of the rare 'Flesh-eating STI'

A rare sexually transmitted infection that destroys genital tissue is on the up in the UK – another reason to practice safe sex. Video / Dr Karan Raj via TikTok

Warning: Graphic content

A rare sexually transmitted disease that "progressively destroys genital tissue" is spreading in the UK.

The medical condition is known as donovanosis but has been dubbed the "flesh-eating STI" thanks to its ability to eat away at your private parts.

Early symptoms include "red lesions" that can appear on the genitals or around the anus that begin to wear away over time, transforming them into raised, red "velvety nodules called granulation tissue" according to the National Library of Medicine (NLM).

When left untreated, the infection slowly destroys genital tissue and spreads beyond genitals to other parts of your body, including the thighs and lower abdomen.

The bacteria that causes the flesh-eating infection is normally found in countries including South Africa, Brazil and India – but it is now being seen in the UK too.

British experts have warned donovanosis – also known as klebsiella granulomatis – is "on the rise" after reported instances swelled from 19 in 2016 to 30 in 2019, The Sun reports.

Despite data from Public Health England showing there was a dip during the 2020 lockdown, gynaecologist Dr Shree Datta told the publication it was becoming "more common" and something people should be aware of.

"As well as the awful symptoms, it's important people are aware that it's a known risk factor for the transmission of HIV," she said.

"The early signs are lumps around the genitals or anus that increase in size and take on a beefy-red appearance.

"These can develop into ulcers that, without treatment, can become infected, which can result in pain and an unpleasant smell. It's more likely to affect men."

London experts confirm that the best way to prevent contracting Donovanosis, which is treated with antibiotics, is by practising safe sex. Photo / Getty Images

The London doctor said the best way to prevent contracting the disease, which is treated with antibiotics, is by practising safe sex.

A second British doctor, Dr Karan Raj, shared a video about the emerging STI on his Tik Tok account describing it as "terrifying" and explaining the testing process.

The professional warnings have sparked concern among worried Brits, with some taking to social media to warn others not to Google Image the STD while others joked it was time to "go celibate".

According to the Ministry of Health, Donovanosis is rare in New Zealand and cases that do occur "are most probably related to foreign travel".