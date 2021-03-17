Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan - and hopes she runs for US president in 2024

Donald Trump has said he is "not a fan" of the Duchess of Sussex but hopes she will run for US president in 2024 so he could run against her.

Trump, during a 30-minute call to Fox News, said he did not like the way the duchess had spoken of the royal family and the Queen, whom he called a "tremendous person".

Asked by a Fox host about reports Meghan had met with "Democratic operatives" about a possible 2024 bid, Trump said: "I hope that happens because if that happened, I think I would have an even stronger feeling toward running. I am not a fan of Meghan."

In one of his lengthiest interviews since leaving the White House in late January, Trump remained non-committal, however, about seeking to recapture the presidency following his one term in office.

"Based on every poll, they want me to run again," he said. "But we're going to take a look and we'll see," suggesting he would wait until after certain Senate races.

He used the interview to boast about his list of achievements during his term as president, as well as denigrating President Joe Biden for his "weak" first 50 days in office.

Trump fumed that Biden has "eroded" the progress he said his administration made on the Mexican border in terms of national security and vetting asylum seekers.

The number of migrants attempting to cross the border is at the highest level since March 2019, with Alejandro Mayorkas, head of Homeland Security, warning that it is on pace to hit a 20-year peak for the year.

"Frankly, our country can't handle [the increase in migrants]. It is a crisis like we have rarely had and certainly we have never had on the border. But it is going to get much worse," he told Fox host Maria Bartiromo.

"Today, they are coming in. You take a look. They are coming in from foreign countries. I see they are coming in from Yemen. They are coming in from the Middle East. They are coming in from everywhere," he said. "They are dropping them off and they are pouring into our country. It is a disgrace."

"They are going to destroy our country if we don't do something about it."

It came after reports from Axios that the Customs and Border Protection agency confirmed to Congress that four people arrested at the southern border since October 1 match names on the FBI's Terrorist Screening Database.

Donald Trump said he did not like the way the Duchess had spoken of the Royal family and the Queen, whom he called a "tremendous person". Photo / AP

Three of the people arrested were from Yemen and one was from Serbia. However, it was not clear how many non-South American nationals were attempting to travel across the border.

During the interview, Bartiromo also asked the former president if he would recommend his supporters voluntarily receive the coronavirus vaccine, noting that a sizeable swath of Republicans remain uneasy or opposed to getting the shot at this point. The 74-year-old himself received a vaccine while he was still president, however, it was not made public.

"I would," Trump responded, making it his most explicit endorsement for the national mass vaccination campaign since he left office in January. "I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly."

Polls show that Republican men, who are overwhelmingly supporters of Trump and his "Make America Great Again" or MAGA platform, are the leading vaccine sceptics.

Trump making these remarks on Fox News is notable, as primetime stars such as Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have repeatedly cast doubt.