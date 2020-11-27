Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Dolly Parton, beautiful birds, New Zealand landmarks and tigers: the best coffee table books

7 minutes to read

1971. Dolly Parton sings into microphone. Sevierville. Photo / Les Leverett

Canvas

Coffee table books to add to your collection this Christmas

Wes Anderson: The Iconic Filmmaker and his Work
by Ian Nathan
(Quarto, $55)
This deep dive into writer/director Wes Anderson's filmography is as meticulous and well presented as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.