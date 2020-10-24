Doggone it! Golden retriever 'pizza reviewer' becomes Instagram sensation

Wally loves cheese pizza. Photo / Instagram

A dog has become an Instagram influencer with its own pizza reviews.

Wally is a golden retriever with a taste for pizza and has managed to rack up more than 186,000 followers and reach Instagram influencer status.

A true foodie, Wally's videos get tens of thousands of views on the social media platform.

In an interview with the Daily Star, his owner, Carolyn, from Florida, revealed a bit more about Wally's foodie preferences.

She said the golden retriever loves food but really begs for pizza.

"Pizza is definitely his favourite! Chicken is a close second," she said.

"When we first offered him a bite, he took one small bite very politely. The next time, he tried to take the whole slice out of my hand! So we knew he loved it."

She also explained that the family is careful not to feed Wally too much "people food" and said he only gets "small amounts on occasion".

"He only eats cheese pizza, no extra toppings. We try to keep it as simple as possible for him," she said.

"He eats a very healthy diet and is a very healthy weight," she added.

"It's very controlled for content creation purposes."