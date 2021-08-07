Divorce lawyers share clients' most ridiculous reasons for a break-up

What does it really take for a couple to go from "I do" to "anyone but you"? Divorce lawyers reveal all on Reddit. Photo / Getty Images

No one enters into marriage planning to get divorced. Sure, there are a few celebrity marriages lasting only a few weeks that were possibly not well thought out, but most people enter into the legal union with plans to see it through 'til the bitter end. For some, however, it seems that what is takes to tip them over the edge towards that end, is less bitter than most of us would consider reasonable.

A slimy can of divorce worms was opened up when a user posed the following question to a Reddit forum: "Divorce lawyers of Reddit, what is the most ridiculous reason your client filed divorce for?"

Stumbling upon a thread like this you would be forgiven for thinking 'how bad can the reasons be'? Divorce is harrowing, expensive and downright icky, it would have to take a lot to get the that point, right? Right?

"I had a client file for divorce because every morning his wife would ask him how he takes his coffee ... for seven years," commented one lawyer.

Another commenter, although not a lawyer themselves, shared this divorce gem: "My boss just got divorced. His wife was telling people one of her reasons was the amount of toilet paper he used. She was a super coupon clipper thrifty lady and would listen when he went to the bathroom to see if he was using "too much tp".

"Lawyer here," started one comment. "One of mine that sticks out is that the husband and wife both played some sort of on-line role-playing game," the poster claimed, before continuing. "The wife got heavily involved with the game, like 10 hours a day, and wouldn't reduce her time playing no matter what he said. What tipped things over the edge however was that he set up a fake profile/ avatar and went online to stalk her in the game and found her avatar having sex with some random guy's avatar." The poster added that although the affair didn't transfer into real life the husband felt it was reason enough to initiate a split.

"Hopefully soon-to-be-former divorce attorney," added another lawyer. "I've seen tons of crazy reasons for people to get divorced. Some of them stupid, some of them make perfect sense. I had one person get divorced because her husband wouldn't take her out to the movies anymore."

But wait, there's more.

"Not me but my friend who specialises in family law," one commented contributed. "Wife wanted to divorce husband because he kept taking their dogs for walks while she was at work, making it (unintentionally) so they'd rather cuddle the husband instead of her after a long day."

Another lawyer on the thread told the story of two couples who came to them literally wanting to swap spouses. The lawyer oversaw the divorces and then added that it all turned out in the end, with the newly swapped couples marrying a week later. "The husbands swapped houses and they all went about their lives exactly as they had the week before, but each slightly happier."

One Reddit user was not convinced by the ridiculous stories of marital disharmony, claiming that there is always more to it than one small irritation. "Nah ... divorce is painful and awful, and these things are going to happen in any relationship. The reasons listed in this thread are the straws that broke the camels' backs, and it seems like in most of these stories, something else was simmering beneath the surface."