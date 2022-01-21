Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Dish: 3 simple seafood recipes to cook this weekend

5 minutes to read
Halloumi and almond crumbed fish, from Dish. Photo / Josh Griggs

Halloumi and almond crumbed fish, from Dish. Photo / Josh Griggs

Nothing beats fresh fish. Liven up your repertoire with these three simple ways to prepare whatever fish you've managed to catch (or purchase!).

Halloumi and almond crumbed fish

For those needing to avoid gluten, these

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.