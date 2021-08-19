'Disgusting' T-shirt blasted for mocking Afghans falling from plane in Kabul

Seven killed in Afghanistan's Kabul airport chaos as Taliban patrols capital. Video / BBC

A T-shirt featuring a vile graphic that mocks the deaths of desperate Afghans has been blasted online, with critics describing it as "disgusting" and "repulsive".

The shirt features silhouettes of two people falling from a military aircraft and the text: "Kabul Skydiving Club Est 2021".

It is being sold by several small online retailers, but at least one shirt was being sold by the popular site Etsy.

Hey @Etsy,

Can you remove this **horrible** item (and likes of it) from your website?https://t.co/vKWm1BuPSH



I understand it's not you but the sellers who are making these. But you can take action, so please do!#Afganistan — Behzad Golshan (@bg01shan) August 19, 2021

Etsy later removed the listing.

The New York Post reported some of the tasteless marketing material that appeared alongside the T-shirt online.

"Featuring the scene of the plane flying in the sky and suddenly, there are two people falling from it, the Kabul Skydiving Club Shirt is officially becoming a phenomenon and goes viral on the internet after that!" one ad reportedly read.

"For those who are into parachuting, skydiving, those who love jumping from the aeroplane to experience the highest mood, this shirt is totally suitable to wear!"

The offensive shirt. Photo / Supplied

The cruel design mocks the death of desperate Afghans who were so desperate to escape the Taliban they clung to US military planes as they took off from Kabul.

Holly Dagres, an Iranian American senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, described the design as "repulsive".

"As Afghans are fleeing and clinging to planes out of desperation, someone decided to capitalise on their pain and misery with this repulsive T-shirt," she tweeted.

"It's being sold on at least half a dozen T-shirt printing websites right now. Humans can be so cruel."

The United States is struggling to pick up the pace of American and Afghan evacuations at Kabul airport, constrained by obstacles ranging from armed Taliban checkpoints to paperwork problems. With an August 31 deadline looming, tens of thousands remained to be airlifted from the chaotic country.

Taliban fighters and their checkpoints ringed the airport — major barriers for Afghans who fear that their past work with Westerners makes them prime targets for retribution.

Hundreds of Afghans who lacked any papers or clearance for evacuation also congregated outside the airport, adding to the chaos that has prevented even some Afghans who do have papers and promises of flights from getting through.

It didn't help that many of the Taliban fighters could not read the documents.

In a hopeful sign, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in Washington that 6000 people were cleared for evacuation Thursday and were expected to board military flights in coming hours. That would mark a major increase from recent days. About 2000 passengers were flown out on each of the past two days, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

An NZ military plane on a mercy dash to Kabul to rescue New Zealanders, interpreters and others who worked with Kiwi troops fighting the Taliban left yesterday morning.

The Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) C-130 Hercules aircraft, which flew out of RNZAF Base Auckland, will touch down at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport with a contingent of around 80 people.

The mission includes including aircrew and maintenance staff, a medical team, operational support staff, logistics personnel and force protection. The NZDF would not confirm whether any special forces operatives were on board.

The deployment could last for up to a month.

- Additional reporting, AP