Dire result of Meghan and Harry's $30m Spotify podcast deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have attended several engagements in recent months, including a number in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Spotify podcast has not uploaded any content in 2021, with their first and only episode airing a year ago.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a reported $30 million deal with the streaming company late last year, which saw them launch their own podcast, Archewell Audio, on the platform.

In a press release issued in December 2020, the duo promised to "produce and host podcasts that build community through shared experiences and values" throughout 2021.

Spotify also claimed "the first complete series from Archewell Audio and Spotify is expected [in 2021]".

However, Meghan and Harry have only uploaded one episode, a 2020 Holiday Special uploaded in December last year which heard the royals talk to Elton John, Tyler Perry, Naomi Osaka and James Corden, among others.

News.com.au has contacted Spotify for comment about the future of Archewell Audio.

Meghan and Harry gave birth to their second child, Lilibet Diana, in June, and reportedly planned to take five months paternity leave.

They have attended several engagements since Lilibet's birth, including a three-day tour of New York in September which saw them visit the 9/11 memorial and One World Trade Center before attending the United Nations for a meeting with US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

They also spoke at the Global Citizen concert event in Central Park to raise awareness for climate change and vaccine equality, where they were seen with a camera crew in tow.

Two weeks ago they returned to the Big Apple to attend the glitzy Salute to Freedom Gala to honour veterans ahead of Remembrance Day, and most recently Meghan sat down for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime talk show.

There is currently no word from the Sussex team as to when they plan on recording new content for Spotify.

Their other big-money contract, a $180 million deal with Netflix, currently has a documentary in the works titled Heart of Invictus, which will profile athletes and organisers as they prepare for the games, which were founded by Harry in 2014.

Meghan has also said she's producing an animated series, currently titled Pearl.

During their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Harry claimed he'd had to sign the deals as he'd been effectively "cut off" by the royal family when he and Meghan stepped away in March last year.

"We didn't have a plan," Harry said at the time.

"That was suggested by somebody else by the point of where my family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us."