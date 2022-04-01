Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Diana Wichtel: real-life aggression in Ukraine and Hollywood

4 minutes to read
Diana Wichtel: Never has the word "love" been bandied about so much in a broadcast in which a comedian gets smacked in the face by the winner of best actor. Photo / AP

Diana Wichtel: Never has the word "love" been bandied about so much in a broadcast in which a comedian gets smacked in the face by the winner of best actor. Photo / AP

By Diana Wichtel

OPINION

The new normal: we're told that's where we are. I suppose it sounds better than "the new not remotely normal at all and will it ever be again?". Another day, another crazy headline. Not

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.