Diana Wichtel: Emily in Paris, The Crown and escapism in Covid times

Photo / Netflix via AP

By: Diana Wichtel

"Chose cinema over potatoes," wrote Canadian short story writer Mavis Gallant, in a section of her journal later published in the New Yorker as The Hunger Diaries. It was 1952. Gallant, down and out in