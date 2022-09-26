Harry's war against the media led to "tears of frustration and despair" behind the scenes. Photo / AP

Prince Harry was reportedly so concerned by his lack of privacy he became "almost morbidly obsessed" with keeping secrets.

The Duke of Sussex has been described as being so gripped by privacy concerns he tried to "outfox" the media when his son Archie was born.

In royal expert Katie Nicholls new book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown, she spoke to sources who revealed the true extend of Harry's concerns and claim he was "morbidly obsessed with keeping Archie's birth as secret as possible."

The prince's motive allegedly breached an "unwritten contract between the royals and the public" Page Six reported.

Royal protocol when a new member of the family is born the father, mother and newborn post on the steps of the hospital and answer a few questions before they return to their residence.

Despite protocol, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly tried to "outfox" the media and Page Six reports Nicholls claimed in her book Archie was born before the Palace released a statement revealing the duchess was in labour.

"Behind the scenes, matters were so fraught that more than one official – as I know from personal experience – was reduced to tears of frustration and despair," royal editor of the Daily Mail, Rebecca English, told Nicholls.

"Harry had always enjoyed outfoxing the media," Nicholls said in her newly released book, "He and Meghan were thrilled to be safely delivered of their son in London's private Portland hospital even before the palace press office had confirmed the Duchess was in labour."

Archie was born on May 6, 2019 and while the photo and question opportunity took place two days later, it's something Nicholl claimed felt "stage-managed".

"It demonstrated the growing gulf between public expectations of Harry and what he felt obliged to give." She said.

Page Six reported the former Suits star looked tired and uncomfortable but added she isn't the only one who felt that way. Kate, the Princess of Wales has also previously spoken about the difficulties of post-natal photo shoots.

Nicholls said Kate made the best out of the situation as she will one day be queen and is the mother of a future king.

In the quest for privacy, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex refused to release the names of Archie's godparents and had a private christening, moves that Nicholls claims ultimately damaged the Royal family's relationship with the press.