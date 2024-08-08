Reduce tension and feel the benefits of a desk-friendly, full-body stretch. Photo / 123rf

Reduce tension and feel the benefits of a desk-friendly, full-body stretch that targets every muscle group.

We spend roughly nine hours a day sitting. When work, life, ageing or mobility issues get in the way of us standing up to do aerobic exercise, it’s a relief to know that chair-based exercise is good for us.

In fact, regularly getting active from your seat can lead to improvements in balance, gait speed, grip strength and other physical measurements, according to a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. Repeating simple seated movements will raise your heart rate and burn calories.

“Being able to move the body while sitting on a chair brings so many benefits to the body, mind and mood,” says Nadia Narain, a leading yoga and breathwork specialist.

That’s not to say you need to work up a sweat from your seat. “Simply sitting in your chair, focusing on your breathing and moving your body, even in a slight way, promotes blood and oxygen flow. It also supports lymphatic drainage, as well as calming the nervous system and releasing the physical tension that office workers may experience.”