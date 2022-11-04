Voyager 2022 media awards
Design for Living: Happiness at Kākāpō Creek Children’s Garden

Simon Wilson
Kākāpō Creek Children's Garden.

How good can an early childhood education centre be? In Mairangi Bay on Auckland’s North Shore, Kākāpō Creek Children’s Garden has used design to reinvent the answer, winning a prestigious Best Design Award this year

