Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Derelict farm to premium Angus beef: Danbri Farm’s regenerative journey

Kim Knight
By
Senior journalist - Premium lifestyle·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read

Deborah Pead and Carl Eb bought Danbri Farm in 2002. The family-run regenerative property has just launched its premium Angus beef brand. Photo / Michael Craig

Deborah Pead and Carl Eb bought Danbri Farm in 2002. The family-run regenerative property has just launched its premium Angus beef brand. Photo / Michael Craig

Carl Eb and Deborah Pead wanted their beef to die where it lived and customers to taste the difference. But before the launch of the Danbri Farm premium meat brand, they dealt with a house fire, a heart health scare – and the hard work of achieving on-farm harvest approvals.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save