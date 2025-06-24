Agriculture Minister Todd McClay and industry experts spoke to the hundreds of guests.

Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris told the summit that economic, environmental and emotional factors were the drivers behind farm succession, including risks of a disconnect between generations and the realities of servicing debt.

“Succession is not a moment in time – it’s a process that takes years of planning, conversation and adaptation,” Charteris said.

“The traditional model of passing the farm to the next generation is under pressure.”

The report surveyed 450 farmers and found only a third had a formal succession plan in place.

Half of the respondents had not discussed farm succession nor started a plan, whereas 17% had discussed it, the report found.

It also showed that while a third of farmers intended to pass the farm on to their children, 39% of them reported having no children seriously interested in farming.

Charteris said the findings highlighted the extent of the succession challenge ahead for the agricultural sector.

Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris. Photo / RNZ

“We also found that the financial obstacles aren’t getting any smaller to farm ownership and [the] transferring of that,” he said.

“But if anything, what we’ve seen is that it may have plateaued over those years.”

Charteris said there were new and innovative models emerging that could help families stay connected to their land, like a partial sale, turning ownership to iwi or whānau, or engaging private capital.

The Templeton family of coastal Southland had undertaken their own farm succession plan, with the sons taking up much of the dairy farming business as the fifth generation.

Speaking at a panel discussion in Christchurch, Peter Templeton – also a Nuffield scholar – said farm succession could be a difficult process, but those interested should be “radically transparent” with family members.

Agricultural Minister Todd McClay. Photo / RNZ

“Succession is a 10- to 15-year process, so start when you’ve still got some energy left, don’t start late,” Templeton said.

“If you’re on a family farm, talk about the farm outside of the individual people ... ‘how does the farm work for the families?’, I think, is quite a good way of looking at it.”

Skye Macdonald, of the 16,000ha high country sheep farm Middlehurst Station in Marlborough’s Awatere Valley, shared the farm workload with her three other siblings, as parents Willy and Sue looked to the future.

Macdonald said succession was hard work, but many lessons had been learned along the way.

She said keeping the family and station legacy going was crucial.

“Succession doesn’t really ever stop, does it?” she said.

“It just keeps on going down the line and if you work hard and be open about it, just keep going with it.”

The Primary Industries New Zealand Summit continues on Wednesday.

– RNZ