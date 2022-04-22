One boss has gone viral after a "deranged" email to his employees. Photo / Getty Images

A boss irate that three workers quit at the same time has been blasted after distributing a savage email saying the trio were selfish for leaving, and he would introduce a punishing resignation process to prevent future exoduses.

An employee of the company, a start-up freight brokerage, shared the scathing email online this week and revealed in the days following its distribution, even more staff had quit, including herself.

In the email, the man took aim at the employees for "claiming" they had found better opportunities and said that was "doubtful" because "we pay you all fair wages".

"Happy Wednesday. I'm not so happy this morning. Yesterday three of you submitted your two weeks notice, all three of you claimed it was because of a 'better opportunity' not even thinking about the fact that some of your co-workers have lives outside of this job and CHILDREN," the boss wrote.

"Your 'better opportunities' (doubtful. we pay you all fair wages) are really worth affecting your team members' quality of life?".

A boss fired off this savage email after three workers quit at the same time. Photo / Reddit @notsatans

He said he had been personally inconvenienced so dramatically by the triple resignation that he would have to miss his kids' band recital to post "job offers on Indeed instead".

"This is outrageous," he wrote, before calling on his workforce to internally discuss their resignation plans to avoid several staff leaving at the same time again.

"You all need to speak among yourselves and plan these things out so you don't leave a company high and dry all at once," he wrote.

"The lack of consideration from employees I previously had a different impression of is astounding."

The email went further, to announce the company would be introducing new harsh measures in retaliation for the mass walkout, including a mandatory three-month notice period, and a reduction in pay for the duration of the notice period.

The new rule was appropriate because employees took three months to train, the boss claimed.

"You will give three months notice and train your replacement in the meantime, and your three months notice will serve as your consent for your base pay to be lowered by $6 an hour," he wrote.

"Since you will be leaving, your reduction in pay should be no issue. That's how this works from now on. You can thank your insubordinates for this.

"You can also thank them for the extra 30 hours of overtime per week you will be assigned to until I find new hires and they are fully trained."

The new policy would demand three months on a lower wage. Photo / Reddit @notsatans

The methods were unsurprisingly unpopular among social media users after the email was shared on Reddit on Thursday.

"I laughed out loud at this email. Holy s***. Luckily I have three jobs and can afford to give my effective immediately notice when I show up tomorrow. Lol," the woman who shared it wrote.

Later responding to a query questioning the legality of her former boss' new policies, she described it as "bulls***" and claimed he was simply "talking out of his a**".

"I have no idea if it's allowed but it's salary plus commission so maybe they can tweak the commission percentages during that three month period," she wrote.

"I think that's bulls*** anyway, just talking out of his a**. Funny part is I'm not even one of the three that he was referring to. Tomorrow I will make four."

The email has attracted a barrage of criticism on Reddit, where it has received 13,000 comments in less than a day.

Respondents agreed forcing employees to work overtime for three months on a reduced wage would do nothing but hinder the company's hiring process further.

"Unless they think they can force people to stay there for three months (ie slavery), all this will do is incentivise people to give no notice at all," one comment read.

"This is the most deranged email I've ever seen from a manager. I don't even think it's legal to dock base salary as a result of giving notice to leave," another said.

"A $6 pay cut after putting in a three month notice. This is the dumbest of the dumb things I've seen from an employer regarding the notice of leave, and yes, anyone with a brain will just quit on the spot," a third wrote.