Speculation of a royal affair between Crown Prince Frederik and a Mexican socialite continues to swirl, and as he refuses to address the scandal, Denmark’s royal family is plagued with controversy.

In October last year, Crown Prince Frederik’s fidelity was questioned after Spanish publication Lecturas revealed photographs of the future King visiting an art exhibition with Genoveva Casanova.

The married royal — who is heir to the Danish throne — is rumoured to have had an “alleged” affair with the socialite after the pair were seen walking in the park, attending a Pablo Picasso exhibition and having dinner while watching flamenco.

The Crown Prince and the former daughter-in-law of billionaire Duchess of Alba were spotted spending hours together while his wife, Princess Mary, was nowhere to be seen.

During the evening, the duo were seen heading to the model’s home, where they changed into different clothes prior to heading out again for dinner.

When the pictures were first released, Casanova shared a statement denying any kind of romantic relationship between herself and the royal and threatened to take legal action.

Crown Princess Mary and her husband Crown Prince Frederik, who is next in line to the the Danish throne. Photo / Getty Images

“I categorically deny the statements that suggest a romantic relationship between Prince Frederik and me,” Casanova said.

“Any statement of this type not only completely lacks the truth but also misrepresents the facts in a malicious manner.”

Nonetheless, the speculation has spread in the scandal’s wake.

The Danish royals have refused to comment on the incident.

Crown Prince Frederik and his Australian-born spouse, Princess Mary, who have been together for 23 years, appeared unfazed by the affair speculation on Christmas Eve.

The royal couple were spotted holding hands as they were joined by their kids at the Aarhus cathedral service on December 24.

Yesterday, Queen Margrethe II surprised the world by announcing her abdication, allowing for Crown Prince Frederik to ascend to the Danish throne.

Queen Margrethe II announced her abdication during her New Year's speech. Photo / Ritzau Scanpix via AP

The royal is set to become King on January 14 as his mother steps down as monarch after more than five decades of rule.

His ascension means that Aussie-born Mary will become the Queen of Denmark.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark shared her decision to step down during her annual New Year’s Eve televised address on Sunday, revealing that it was time “to leave the responsibility to the next generation”.

Citing her age and health issues as reasons for her step back from royal duties, the Queen made the announcement on Danish television.

“In two weeks’ time, I have been Queen of Denmark for 52 years,” she said.

“That length of time would take its time on anyone,” she shared.

“One cannot undertake as much as one managed in the past …”

“On January 14, 2024 — 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father — I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I will hand over the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik,” she said.



